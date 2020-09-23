Shaheen Bagh's Dadi Makes It To Time's Top 100 Influential People

September 23, 2020
Corona
Bilkis was one of those who had been sitting there ever since Indian government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which could block Muslims from citizenship in the country and she continued through the cold winter.

Waqar Ahmed Fahad
23 September 2020
82-year-old Bilkis dadi was one of the faces of Shaheen Bagh Movement. The protest which was irked by the passing of CAA ( Constituinal Amendment Act) in late 2019. The peaceful sit-in protests were happened for continously 100 days before the nation wide lockdown was announced in March 2020. This protest was led by the women members of the Muslim community in early days but later became a stage for all those who were not happy of the fact that ' Muslims' were not included in the citizenship act.  Time Magazine included Bilkis amongst one of the 100 Most influential people's list. 

PM Modi, Google's Sundar Pichai and Actor Ayushmann Khurrana are also among the top 100 most influential list of 2020 published by Time magazine. 

