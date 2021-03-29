March 29, 2021
Poshan
Scores Of iPhone Users Unable To Access Twitter: Reports

As many as 15,000 Twitter users couldn’t access the site late on Monday, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
2021-03-29T22:25:27+05:30

Many Twitter users on Monday reportedly experienced difficulties in accessing the site.

According to outage monitoring website downdetector.com, many users reported that the site had crashed for them at around 8.10 pm on Monday. According to the website, 46 percent users who complained about accessing the site, had problems logging in to the platform through their desktop.

Another 44 percent said they faced problems while logging in through the Twitter iPhone app.

According to Reuters, as many as 15,000 users of the site couldn’t access it on Monday.
Twitter is yet to make a statement regarding the issue.

