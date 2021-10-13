Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Provide Information About “Full Self-Driving” Software: US Authorities To Tesla

US Authorities recently opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways.

Provide Information About “Full Self-Driving” Software: US Authorities To Tesla
Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla | AP

Trending

Provide Information About “Full Self-Driving” Software: US Authorities To Tesla
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T17:25:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 5:25 pm

U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.

In a letter sent to Tesla on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker that it has to do a recall if an over-the-internet update mitigates a safety defect.

The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that's being tested on public roads with some owners.

The latest clash provides more evidence of escalating tensions between Tesla and the agency that regulates partially automated driving systems.

In August the agency opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The letter was posted on the NHTSA website early Wednesday.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Elon Musk USA Tesla Self-driving car Self-Driving Electric Vehicle International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Pak Govt. In Process To Appoint New ISI Chief: Information Minister

Pak Govt. In Process To Appoint New ISI Chief: Information Minister

Chinese Official Says Military Drills, Flights Were Needed To Defend Taiwan

US To Open Its Border For Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Travelers From November

Iran Claims Arrest Of 10 Spies Working For Foreign Intelligence Agencies

Environment Agency Warns England Of ‘Climate Change’ Consequences

Had Mossad Interpreted AQ Khan's Intentions, They Would Have Assassinated Him: Report

US: Indigenous People's Day Embarked With Celebrations And Protests

Taliban Is Expected To Meet EU Representatives After Recently Meeting With German Delegation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from World

Elk Seen Wandering With Tire Around Neck For Two Years Finally Rescued In US

Elk Seen Wandering With Tire Around Neck For Two Years Finally Rescued In US

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

Read More from Outlook

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

Outlook Web Desk / "Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement