PM Modi And Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Greet Each Other On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett exchanged Diwali greetings on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett wished the people of India, the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "Happy Diwali." He also added a wish in Hindi in the tweet,

Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world.

ðÂÂÂ¤² ðÂÂÂªÂÂÂ âÂÂÂ¨ — Naftali Bennett ×ÂÂÂ× ×ÂÂÂ (@naftalibennett) November 4, 2021

Responding to Bennett's tweet, Modi thanked him for his wonderful greetings on Twitter,

Thank you, my dear friend @naftalibennett for the wonderful greetings. Wishing you a Happy Diwali too. https://t.co/OC88tC9IYS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

PM Modi's Israeli counterpart had recently met him at the COP26 climate summit for the first time. He told PM Modi that he was the "most popular man in Israel" and should consider joining Bennett's political party. Both the leaders exchanged laughter after that.