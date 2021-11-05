Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
PM Modi And Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Greet Each Other On Diwali

Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett tweeted Diwali greetings addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India and the world. PM Modi greeted him back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at COP26 World Leaders' Summit. | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T09:53:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 9:53 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett exchanged Diwali greetings on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett wished the people of India, the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "Happy Diwali." He also added a wish in Hindi in the tweet,

Responding to Bennett's tweet, Modi thanked him for his wonderful greetings on Twitter,

PM Modi's Israeli counterpart had recently met him at the COP26 climate summit for the first time. He told PM Modi that he was the "most popular man in Israel" and should consider joining Bennett's political party. Both the leaders exchanged laughter after that.

