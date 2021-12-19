Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Philippines Typhoons: 100 Dead So Far, Mayors Appeal For Aid

After joining a military aerial survey of typhoon-ravaged towns of Philippines, Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province said 'it is very clear that the damage sustained by Bohol is great and all-encompassing.'

Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carrying a child as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Friday | AP

2021-12-19T12:29:44+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 12:29 pm

The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 63 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112.

Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province said 10 others were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the fatalities may still considerably increase with only 33 out of 48 mayors able to report back to him due to downed communications. Officials were trying to confirm a sizable number of deaths caused by landslides and extensive flooding elsewhere.

In statements posted on Facebook, Yap ordered mayors in his province of more than 1.2 million people to invoke their emergency powers to secure food packs for large numbers of people along with drinking water, which he said was an urgent problem since water stations were down during power outage.

After joining a military aerial survey of typhoon-ravaged towns, Yap said “it is very clear that the damage sustained by Bohol is great and all-encompassing.”

He said the initial inspection did not cover four towns, where the typhoon blew in as it rampaged on Thursday and Friday through central island provinces. The government said about 7,80,000 people were affected, including more than 3,00,000 residents who had to evacuate their homes.

At least 39 other typhoon deaths were reported by the disaster-response agency and the national police. Officials on M Islands, one of the southeastern provinces first pounded by the typhoon, separately reported 10 deaths just from a few towns, bringing the overall fatalities so far to 112.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to the region Saturday and promised 2 billion pesos (USD40 million) in new aid. Aides said the president will visit Bohol on Sunday.

At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 km (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

Floodwaters rose rapidly in Bohol's riverside town of Loboc, where residents were trapped on their roofs and trees. They were rescued by the coast guard the following day. On Dinagat Islands, an official said the roofs of nearly all the houses, including emergency shelters, were either damaged or blown away.

At least 227 cities and towns lost electricity, which has since been restored in only 21 areas, officials said, adding three regional airports were damaged, including two that remain closed.

The deaths and widespread damage left by the typhoon ahead of Christmas in the largely Roman Catholic nation brought back memories of the catastrophe inflicted by another typhoon, Haiyan, one of the most powerful on record. It hit many of the central provinces that were pummelled last week, leaving more than 6,300 people dead in November 2013.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Associated Press (AP) Rodrigo Duterte Philippines The Philippines Hurricane/ Typhoon International
