﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Three Killed, Several Injured In Tram Shooting In Netherlands' Utrecht

Three Killed, Several Injured In Tram Shooting In Netherlands' Utrecht

At least one killed and several wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2019
Three Killed, Several Injured In Tram Shooting In Netherlands' Utrecht
Twitter
Three Killed, Several Injured In Tram Shooting In Netherlands' Utrecht
outlookindia.com
2019-03-18T20:27:10+0530

Three people were killed and nine injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the mayor said Monday, adding that authorities were working on the basis of it being a terror attack.

"At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously," Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said in a video statement on Twitter.

Dutch police released a picture of a Turkish-born man they are hunting over the shooting.

"The police are asking you to look out for 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis (born in Turkey) in connection with the incident this morning," Utrecht police said on Twitter, adding: "Do not approach him."

"A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," Utrecht police said on Twitter.

"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help." Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Netherlands Utrecht Shooting Police & Security Forces Tram-train International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Plans Pan-State Bus Ride Of Haryana Leaders To Unite Warring Factions Ahead Of LS Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters