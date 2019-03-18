Three Killed, Several Injured In Tram Shooting In Netherlands' Utrecht

Three people were killed and nine injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the mayor said Monday, adding that authorities were working on the basis of it being a terror attack.

"At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously," Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said in a video statement on Twitter.

Dutch police released a picture of a Turkish-born man they are hunting over the shooting.

"The police are asking you to look out for 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis (born in Turkey) in connection with the incident this morning," Utrecht police said on Twitter, adding: "Do not approach him."

"A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," Utrecht police said on Twitter.

The police is investigating the shooting at the #24oktoberplein in Utrecht this morning. An possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help." Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

(AFP)