Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime

This law was hurried through the New Zealand parliament after an Islamic State inspired extremist stabbing attack took place in the city of Auckland.

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime
New Zealand policeman standing outside the site of the Auckland knife stabbing incident | AP

Trending

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T08:55:32+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 8:55 am

New Zealand politicians on Thursday passed a law that makes plotting a terrorist attack a crime, fixing a legal loophole that was exposed earlier this month by a violent knife attack.

The new law had been months in the planning but was hurried through Parliament after an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket on Sept. 3 and began stabbing shoppers. He wounded five while two others were injured in the chaos. All have been recovering.

Police officers shot and killed the extremist, Ahamed Aathil Samsudeen, after they said they confronted him in the supermarket and he charged at them with the knife. Authorities had been following him for 53 days straight, worried he planned to launch an attack at any moment after he was released from prison in July. However, police had found no legal reason to detain him.

Related Stories

New Zealand Officials Confirm Name Of Knife Attacker

A year earlier, prosecutors had unsuccessfully tried to charge Samsudeen with terrorism after he bought a large hunting knife and was found with violent Islamic State videos.

Prosecutors argued there was evidence he purchased the knife with the intention of killing people and to further an ideological cause. But a judge ruled the act of buying a knife wasn't enough to proceed with the case.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The judge found New Zealand's anti-terror laws didn't specifically cover plots. That “could be an Achilles' heel,” the judge acknowledged at the time, adding that it was not up to a court to create new laws.

After the attack this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to pass the new legislation by the end of September. But Ardern also said that even had the new law been in place, it may not necessarily have stopped Samsudeen.

“This bill strengthens our counterterrorism laws to better prevent and respond," said lawmaker Ginny Andersen, from the liberal Labour Party. “And these changes will also enable police to intervene earlier. If it saves lives, and makes New Zealanders safer, I believe that is a good thing.”

New Zealand's terrorism laws date back to soon after after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S. Changes were recommended after a 2019 attack, in which a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

The conservative National Party joined Labour in voting in favor of the bill, which passed by 98 votes to 22. But some of Ardern's traditional liberal allies in Parliament voted against it.

The Green Party said their members were worried the new law had been rushed through without enough consultation, and that the definition of terrorism had been expanded to the extent it risked capturing “direct action, activism, and protest.”

The Greens said they were also worried that some experts had characterized the new offense as a “thought crime," and that accompanying powers allowing authorities to carry out warrantless searches increased the risk for human rights abuses.

The new crime of planning a terrorist attack comes with a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment. The bill also criminalizes travel to or from New Zealand to carry out an attack, and weapons or combat training for a terrorist attack.

Ardern has also been examining whether changes are needed to New Zealand's deportation laws and policies after authorities canceled Samsudeen's refugee status on the basis of fraud in 2019 and ordered him deported back to Sri Lanka. An appeal by Samsudeen was still pending when he launched his attack.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jacinda Ardern New Zealand International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

'Extermination Site' Found Near Mexico's North Border: Officials

Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US

US: Jan 6 Capitol Insurrection Investigation Committee Subpoenas Organizers

Australian Wildlife Tour Operator Survives Crocodile Attack

Russia Blocking Independent Experts On Sanctions In Africa: UN Diplomats

Turkish President Erdogan Meets Russian Putin To Discuss War-Torn Syria

Cyprus Top Diplomat: Turkey Is Creating New Ottoman Empire

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from World

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

RCB rode on an all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to boost their prospects of a top-two finish in the league phase.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement