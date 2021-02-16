February 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, used against those who have broken coronavirus restrictions.

Associated Press (AP) 16 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
File Photo
Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
outlookindia.com
2021-02-16T19:15:30+05:30
Also read

Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial.


Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people who have broken coronavirus restrictions.


Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on February 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.


The maximum punishment for the Covid-19 violation is three years' imprisonment. However, the new charge may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial because a change in the Penal Code instituted by the junta last week permits detention without court permission.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Australian PM Apologises To Woman Who Was Allegedly Raped In Parliament

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Nay Pyi Taw (Myanmar) Myanmar political crisis International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos