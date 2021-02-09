Myanmar Junta Imposes Curfew, Meeting Bans As Protests Swell

Myanmar's military government imposed a curfew and bans on gatherings of more than five people in the country's two biggest cities on Monday as protests against last week's coup showed no sign of abating.

The decrees covering Yangon and Mandalay were issued on a township-by-township basis, and those which have become public so far have the same restrictions. At least seven have been issued, and more are expected for other areas.

Rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorized processions, are banned, and a 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew is imposed. The measures are effective until further notice.

The decrees say they were issued in response to people carrying out unlawful actions that harm the rule of law.

Demonstrations against the coup had intensified Monday and spread to more parts of the country.

Police fired a water cannon at hundreds of protesters in Myanmar's capital who were demanding the military hand power back to elected officials.

Protesters also rallied at a major downtown intersection in the country's largest city, Yangon, raising a three-finger salute that is a symbol of resistance and carrying placards saying, “Reject the military coup” and “Justice for Myanmar.”

There were also reports of new demonstrations in towns in the north, southeast and east of the country, as well as in the city of Mandalay, where there was a procession of marchers and motorbikes.

The growing wave of defiance — particularly in the capital Naypyitaw, where such protests are unusual — was striking in a country where demonstrations have been met with severe force in the past.

The resistance is being seen in Naypyitaw, whose population includes many civil servants and their families, could speak to the level of anger among people who had only begun to taste democracy in recent years after five decades of military rule.

“We do not want the military junta,” said Daw Moe, a protester in Yangon. “We never ever wanted this junta. Nobody wants it. All the people are ready to fight them.”

The coup came the day newly elected lawmakers were supposed to take their seats in Parliament after November elections. The generals have said that vote was marred by fraud — though the country's election commission has dismissed that claim.

State media for the first time on Monday made reference to the protests, claiming they were endangering the country's stability.

“Democracy can be destroyed if there is no discipline,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Information, read on state television station MRTV.

“We will have to take legal actions to prevent acts that are violating state stability, public safety and the rule of law.”

However, the military commander who led the coup and is now Myanmar's leader made no mention of the unrest in a 20-minute televised speech Monday night, his first to the public since the takeover.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing instead repeated the claim that the military staged the takeover because of alleged voter fraud. He added that the military would hold new elections as promised in a year and hand over power to the winners.

The growing protests recall previous movements in the Southeast Asian country's long and bloody struggle for democracy. On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied at the city's Sule Pagoda, which was a focal point of demonstrations against military rule during a massive 1988 uprising and again during a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.

The military used deadly force to end both of those uprisings. Aside from a few officers, soldiers have not been in the streets at protests this past week.

Photos of the standoff in Naypyitaw on Monday showed a vast crowd of protesters hemmed in on several sides by large numbers of police and police vehicles.

Officers there trained a water cannon on the crowd, which was gathered near a giant statue of Aung San, who led the country's 1940s fight for independence from Britain and is the father of Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader who was deposed by last week's takeover. Suu Kyi — who became an international symbol of the country's fight for freedom while detained in her home for 15 years and earned the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts — is now back under house arrest.

The risks of such confrontations were highlighted Sunday in the town of Myawaddy, on Myanmar's eastern border with Thailand, when police shot into the air in an effort to disperse a crowd. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent watchdog group, said one woman had been shot, without providing details about her condition.

There have been no signs that either the protesters or the military will back down in their fight over who is the country's legitimate government: the politicians from Suu Kyi's National League fo

Democracy party, which won the recent elections in a landslide, or the junta.

Suu Kyi's party has asked for international recognition as the legitimate representatives of the people.

A call for a general strike was issued late Sunday by several activist groups in Yangon, but it was not clear if it had been widely circulated or adopted by the informally organized civil disobedience movement at the forefront of the protests.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine