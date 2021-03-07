Watch: Mountain With 60-90% Gold Soil Discovered In Congo, Villagers Flock With Shovels

In a bizarre discovery, villagers in Congo’s Luhihi, which is located in the country's South Kivu province, discovered gold in the soil of a mountain located in the area.

Freelance journalist Ahmad Algobary shared a video on his Twitter account that shows several villagers flocking the mountain with shovels and tools to dig out the gold. Some of them can be seen using bare hands to dig the ground in order to extract gold. The villagers took the soil back home to extract gold after washing it.

“A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered! They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold”, the journalist wrote. See the video here:

The moment of washing the dirt and extracting the gold. #Congo pic.twitter.com/7L1V1Clm30 — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) March 2, 2021

Soon after the discovery, authorities had to issue an order to ban mining on the mountain after the small village saw a massive influx of those coming to dig the soil.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is considered a rich reserve of deposits such as copper, diamonds, cobalt, and other minerals.

