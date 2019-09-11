Milk Becomes Costlier Than Petrol In Pakistan On Muharram Day, Sold At Rs 140 Per Litre

Milk in Pakistan was priced higher than petrol and diesel on Muharram day, Pakistan media reported.

On September 10, the day of Muharram, milk prices reached as high as Rs 140 per litre in Pakistan's major cities of Karachi and Sindh.

Whereas at the same time, petrol in those cities was selling at a price of Rs 113 per litre and diesel at Rs 91 per litre.

"Milk is being sold between Rs 120 and Rs 140 across the city of Karachi due to the sharp increase in demand," said a shopkeeper.

During this pious month, Sabeels (stalls) are set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to those who participate in Muharram processions, the Pakistan media report said.

Because of this, there is a huge demand for milk which in turn lead to exorbitant milk prices.

Despite the commodity becoming excessively priced, a resident says, "We set up milk Sabeel every year and simply didn't want to skip it this year due to a hike in milk prices."

However, he admitted, that never in his lifetime has he seen such an extreme price hike of milk due to Muharram.

Ironically, the official price of milk set by the Commissioner Office is still Rs 94 a litre.