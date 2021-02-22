February 22, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Mexico: 6 Militants Killed In Air Force Plane Crash In Veracruz State

Mexico: 6 Militants Killed In Air Force Plane Crash In Veracruz State

The accident took place in the morning when the air force's Learjet 45 was taking off from the airport in the city of Xalapa.

Associated Press (AP) 22 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mexico: 6 Militants Killed In Air Force Plane Crash In Veracruz State
Screen grab of video
MennoSwart/Twitter
Mexico: 6 Militants Killed In Air Force Plane Crash In Veracruz State
outlookindia.com
2021-02-22T09:17:57+05:30

Six members of Mexico's military were killed when the plane they were in crashed in the southeastern state of Veracruz.

A statement from Mexico's Secretary of Defence on Sunday said the accident took place in the morning when the air force's Learjet 45 was taking off from the airport in the city of Xalapa.

The statement did not say what caused the crashed or how many people were on board the plane. But it said that six members of the military were killed and an investigation was underway.

Local media reported that the plane left and runway and burst into flames.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Myanmar Protest Call For General Strike Draws Junta Threat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Mexico Air Crash International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos