Massive Explosion Shakes Lebanon's Capital Beirut, Several Injured

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.
The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.
#BREAKING - MASSIVE number of casualties reported by the Lebanese health minister due to an explosion in #Beirut, #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ddM0tojmlU— SV News ð¨ (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020
The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.
#BREAKING - Secondary angle of an array of explosions in #Beirut, #Lebanon.— SV News ð¨ (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020
Conflicting reports on the cause and location of the explosions. Reports say that witnesses saw a ‘missile’ being the cause of the secondary explosion, #Lebanese officials say it occurred near fireworks pic.twitter.com/RNIvsP5l8y
An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.
BREAKING - #Beruit looks like a war zone following MASSIVE #explosions. ‘HIGH NUMBER’ of injuries reported. #Lebanese media reports the explosion occurred in a warehouse housing fireworks possibly near a ship housing them as well. pic.twitter.com/zZw7wj8p45— SV News ð¨ (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020
Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
