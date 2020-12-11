Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named TIME Magazine's '2020 Person of the Year'

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the prestigious TIME magazine as '2020 Person of the Year' for changing the American story, showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division and sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.

The publication named the Democratic leaders for its annual prestigious honour, choosing them over other finalists - Frontline Health Care Workers and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci, the Movement for Racial Justice and US President Donald Trump.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” it said on Thursday.

“If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and worldviews that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive,” the publication added.

