Indian Embassy To Impart Free Hindi Classes To Students At US University

The six-week non-credit Introductory Hindi Language course, beginning August 28, will be conducted by Dr Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
Aiming at promoting Hindi in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington will impart free Hindi classes to the students of the prestigious George Washington University in Washington on popular demand.

The six-week non-credit Introductory Hindi Language course, beginning August 28, will be conducted by Dr Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy.

Earlier this year, the embassy had conducted free weekly Hindi classes of one hour duration in its premises. The course generated an impressive interest, with 87 candidates from seven countries registering for the classes on short notice.

"This indicates that there is a strong interest in Hindi language learning... and encourages us to build on the successful introductory course," said Benjamin D Hopkins, Director, Sigur Centre for Asian Studies and Deepa M Ollapally, Associate Director, Sigur Centre for Asian Studies at the University in a recent letter to the Indian Ambassador to the US.

In the Introductory Hindi Language course, students will be familiarised with the various basic aspects of the language, including alphabet, and will be taught to speak in Hindi.

"As the Sigur Centre has in the past and continues to support language learning and engagement, we were quite excited to be able to offer an opportunity for students to be introduced to Hindi, a critical language and one that is less commonly taught," Hopkins and Ollapally said.

They hope that the course will help lay the foundation for full credit Hindi classes in the university.

(PTI)

