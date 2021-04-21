April 21, 2021
Poshan
India Elected To 3 Bodies Of United Nations Economic And Social Council

India was elected by acclamation to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

India has been elected by acclamation to three bodies of the UN Economic and Social Council.

India was elected by acclamation to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Ghana, Libya, Pakistan, Qatar, Thailand, Togo and the US were also elected by acclamation while Brazil, Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Chile, Cuba were elected by secret ballot.

India was elected by acclamation to the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2022.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Gambia, Guyana, Kenya, Monaco, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, Turkmenistan and Ukraine were also elected by acclamation to the UN body.

India was elected to the Executive Board of the World Food Programme, along with France, Ghana, the Republic of Korea, Russia and Sweden by acclamation for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2022. 

(With PTI inputs)

