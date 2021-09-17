Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

The IMF said it was deeply concerned with economic conditions in Afghanistan, urging the international community to take urgent steps to stall a "looming humanitarian crisis" in the country.

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition
Taliban fighters in Afghanistan | AP/PTI

Trending

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T08:52:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:52 am

The International Monetary Fund has said its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.

The IMF said it was deeply concerned with economic conditions in Afghanistan, urging the international community to take urgent steps to stall a "looming humanitarian crisis" in the country.

“Our engagement with Afghanistan has been suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government,” IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

Related Stories

Taliban: What's Next For The International Community?

Taliban Founder Mullah Baradar Noticeably Absent From Key Functions, Dissent Rumoured

US Politicians Demand To Designate Taliban As 'Terrorist Organisation'

“We’re guided by the international community in terms of the recognition of the government in Afghanistan and we don’t have that. So, the IMF programme there has been put on hold; and, again, as we said, last month, the country cannot access IMF resources, SDRs, and so on, at this point,” he said.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West. The interim Cabinet announced by the Taliban consists of high-profile members of the insurgent group.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Several world leaders have announced they would see whether the Taliban fulfils its promises to the international community on issues like an inclusive Afghan government and human rights before giving their regime diplomatic recognition.

Afghanistan was already facing chronic poverty and drought but the situation has deteriorated since the Taliban seized power last month with the disruption of aid, the departure of tens of thousands of people including government and aid workers, and the collapse of much economic activity.

Foreign donors have suspended aid to Afghanistan, saying disbursements are contingent on the behaviour of the new Taliban-led government, which has not been recognised by any country.

Ordinary bank transfers to individuals in Afghanistan have also been blocked. That has left ordinary Afghans reeling from rocketing inflation, rising poverty, cash shortages, a plummeting currency, and rising unemployment.

Rice, however, said the IMF stands ready to work with the international community to advocate for urgent actions to stall a looming humanitarian crisis.

The IMF is deeply concerned with the difficult economic situation in Afghanistan and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“We have said the immediate focus should indeed be on that humanitarian situation, aid to help the Afghanistan people; and allowing the flow of remittances and small-scale transfers; and providing assistance to countries hosting Afghan refugees,” he said.

The IMF's warning comes after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier that Afghanistan faces a “humanitarian catastrophe” and a complete collapse of basic services under Taliban rule.

Guterres told an international aid conference this week that Afghans were facing "perhaps their most perilous hour". Donors at the conference pledged more than USD 1.1 billion to help Afghanistan.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has said that even before the Taliban took over last month, more than 18 million Afghans, or about half the population, required humanitarian aid.

Over 3.5 million Afghans were already displaced in a country that is battling drought and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

PTI International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools

Stab In The Back: French Foreign Minister Lashes Out At Biden Over Exclusivity In New Strategic Alliance

'Body Composting': Eco-Friendly Alternative To Burials And Cremations Finds Takers In US

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

Brazil President's Reluctance To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Keep Him Out Of UN Premises

US Politicians Demand To Designate Taliban As 'Terrorist Organisation'

Cyprus Recovers Looted 18th Century Church Doors From Japan

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from World

Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021

Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021

SCO Meet To Focus On Afghan Crisis In Light Of Taliban Takeover

SCO Meet To Focus On Afghan Crisis In Light Of Taliban Takeover

EU Calls For Better Media Safety, Says No Journalist Should Die

EU Calls For Better Media Safety, Says No Journalist Should Die

Hezbollah-Organised Fuel Arrives In Crisis-Hit Lebanon

Hezbollah-Organised Fuel Arrives In Crisis-Hit Lebanon

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement