Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hong Kong Votes For Law With Only Chinese Loyalists Being Able To Vote

Hong Kong voted for the first time since Chinese occupation in 2019 on Sunday. But for the first time, only the Chinese Communist Party loyalists were vetted to contest in the elections by the CCP itself.

Hong Kong Votes For Law With Only Chinese Loyalists Being Able To Vote
A voting centre in Hong Kong | AP

Trending

Hong Kong Votes For Law With Only Chinese Loyalists Being Able To Vote
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T10:03:44+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:03 am

Hong Kong was voting Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws that reduced the number of directly elected lawmakers and vetted candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run.

The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019, but they were crushed by security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city's opposition activists and led others to flee abroad.

Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Minister Erick Tsang warned Saturday that foreign forces may be attempting to undermine the elections after overseas activists urged a boycott of the vote. Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott and casting invalid votes can lead up to three years in jail and a 200,000 Hong Kong dollar (USD 26,500) fine.

Low turnout was widely expected, with the latest survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute finding that 39 per cent of respondents indicated that they are unlikely to vote.

Some 4.4 million residents are eligible to vote. The elections were originally scheduled to take place in September last year, but were postponed with authorities citing public health risks due to the pandemic. The decision was opposed by the pro-democracy camp, which accused the government of using the outbreak to delay the vote.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Hong Kong's largest opposition party, the Democratic Party, fielded no candidates.

Heavy police presence surrounded polling stations Sunday. Police chief Raymond Siu said about 10,000 officers would be deployed to make sure the election proceeds smoothly.

To encourage the vote, authorities offered free public transport in an unprecedented move, and sent out reminder messages a day before the polls.

"Casting your vote for HK — our Home! LegCo Election is important to you and HK's future!" the message read, referring to the Legislative Council.

The rubber-stamp Chinese parliament in March passed a resolution to alter Hong Kong's election law that many saw as effectively ending the "one country, two systems" framework under which Hong Kong was to retain its separate legal, political and financial institutions for 50 years following the handover from Britain in 1997.

The assembly voted to give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers, reducing the proportion of those directly elected, and ensure that only those truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office.

The move expanded the size of the chamber from 70 to 90 seats, with members of the Election Committee, a strongly pro-Beijing body responsible for electing the chief executive, making up 40 of those. Another 30 seats are elected by business groupings known as "functional constituencies."

The number of directly elected representatives was reduced from 35 to 20. Five seats elected from among district councilors were abolished altogether.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Hong Kong Communist Party of China (CPC) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Identified In 89 Countries, Spreading Faster Than Delta Variant: WHO

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Identified In 89 Countries, Spreading Faster Than Delta Variant: WHO

Massive Blast In Pakistan's Karachi, 12 Killed, Many Injured

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

Egypt Announces Its First Cases Of Omicron Variant, 3 People Tested Positive

Pakistan Was Rich In Resources But Bhutto Family Used Them Unfairly: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan To Rally Muslim Countries To Help Afghanistan

Typhoon Rai: Death Toll Reaches 19, Many Homes Turn Roofless In Philippines

Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from World

Hong Kong Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Hong Kong Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Pakistan To Garner OIC Aid For Afghanistan; Persuading Taliban For Image Makeover

Pakistan To Garner OIC Aid For Afghanistan; Persuading Taliban For Image Makeover

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement