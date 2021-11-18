Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hate Speech Still Rampant On Facebook In Myanmar

From homophobic propaganda to military justifying brutality, hate speech in Myanmar is still doing rounds on Facebook, even after coming under scrutiny.

Hate Speech Still Rampant On Facebook In Myanmar
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Hate Speech Still Rampant On Facebook In Myanmar
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T12:48:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 12:48 pm

Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar, Facebook still has problems detecting and moderating hate speech and misinformation on its platform in the Southeast Asian nation, internal documents viewed by The Associated Press show.

Three years ago, the company commissioned a report that found Facebook was used to “foment division and incite offline violence” in the country.

It pledged to do better and developed several tools and policies to deal with hate speech. But scrolling through Facebook today, it's not hard to find posts threatening murder and rape in Myanmar.

Related Stories

Myanmar Military Subjecting Locals To Systematic Torture, Reports Say

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations

The breaches have persisted -- and even been exploited by hostile actors -- since the Feb. 1 military takeover this year that resulted in gruesome human rights abuses across the country.

One 2 1/2 minute video posted on Oct. 24 of a supporter of the military calling for violence against opposition groups has garnered over 56,000 views.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“So starting from now, we are the god of death for all (of them),” the man says in Burmese while looking into the camera. “Come tomorrow and let's see if you are real men or gays.”

One account posts the home address of a military defector and a photo of his wife. Another post from Oct. 29 includes a photo of soldiers leading bound and blindfolded men down a dirt path. The Burmese caption reads, “Don't catch them alive.”

Despite the ongoing issues, Facebook saw its operations in Myanmar as both a model to export around the world and an evolving and caustic case. Documents reviewed by AP show that Myanmar became a testing ground for new content moderation technology, with the social media giant trialing ways to automate the detection of hate speech and misinformation with varying levels of success.

Facebook's internal discussions on Myanmar were revealed in disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen's legal counsel. The redacted versions received by Congress were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Facebook has had a shorter but more volatile history in Myanmar than in most countries. After decades of censorship under military rule, Myanmar was connected to the internet in 2000. Shortly afterward, Facebook paired with telecom providers in the country, allowing customers to use the platform without needing to pay for the data, which was still expensive at the time. Use of the platform exploded. For many in Myanmar, Facebook became the internet itself.

Htaike Htaike Aung, a Myanmar internet policy advocate, said it also became “a hotbed for extremism” around 2013, coinciding with religious riots across Myanmar between Buddhists and Muslims. It's unclear how much, if any, content moderation was happening at the time.


Htaike Htaike Aung said she met with Facebook that year and laid out issues in the country, including how local organizations were seeing exponential amounts of hate speech on the platform and how preventive mechanisms, such as reporting posts, didn't work in the Myanmar context.

One example she cited was a photo of a pile of bamboo sticks that was posted with a caption reading, “Let us be prepared because there's going to be a riot that is going to happen within the Muslim community.”

Htaike Htaike Aung said the photo was reported to Facebook, but the company didn't take it down because it didn't violate any of the company's community standards.

“Which is ridiculous because it was actually calling for violence. But Facebook didn't see it that way,” she said.

Years later, the lack of moderation caught the attention of the international community. In March 2018, United Nations human rights experts investigating attacks against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority said Facebook had played a role in spreading hate speech.

When asked about Myanmar a month later during a U.S. Senate hearing, CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied that Facebook planned to hire “dozens” of Burmese speakers to moderate content, would work with civil society groups to identify hate figures and develop new technologies to combat hate speech.

“Hate speech is very language specific. It's hard to do it without people who speak the local language and we need to ramp up our effort there dramatically,” Zuckerberg said.

Internal Facebook documents show that while the company did step up efforts to combat hate speech, the tools and strategies to do so never came to full fruition, and individuals within the company repeatedly sounded the alarm. In one May 2020 document, an employee said a hate speech text classifier that was available wasn't being used or maintained. Another document from a month later said there were “significant gaps” in misinformation detection in Myanmar.

“Facebook took symbolic actions I think were designed to mollify policymakers that something was being done and didn't need to look much deeper,” said Ronan Lee, a visiting scholar at Queen Mary University of London's International State Crime Initiative.

In an emailed statement to the AP, Rafael Frankel's, Facebook's director of policy for APAC Emerging Countries, said the platform “has built a dedicated team of over 100 Burmese speakers,” but declined to state exactly how many were employed. Online marketing company NapoleonCat estimates there are about 28.7 million Facebook users in Myanmar.

During her testimony to the European Union Parliament on Nov. 8, Haugen, the whistleblower, criticized Facebook for a lack of investment in third-party fact-checking, and relying instead on automatic systems to detect harmful content.

“If you focus on these automatic systems, they will not work for the most ethnically diverse places in the world, with linguistically diverse places in the world, which are often the most fragile,” she said while referring to Myanmar.

After Zuckerberg's 2018 congressional testimony, Facebook developed digital tools to combat hate speech and misinformation and also created a new internal framework to manage crises like Myanmar around the world.

Facebook crafted a list of “at-risk countries” with ranked tiers for a “critical countries team” to focus its energy on, and also rated languages needing more content moderation. Myanmar was listed as a “Tier 1” at-risk country, with Burmese deemed a “priority language” alongside Ethiopian languages, Bengali, Arabic and Urdu.

Facebook engineers taught Burmese slang words for “Muslims” and “Rohingya” to its automated systems. It also trained systems to detect “coordinated inauthentic behavior” such as a single person posting from multiple accounts, or coordination between different accounts to post the same content.

The company also tried “repeat offender demotion” which it lessens the impact of posts of users who frequently violate guidelines. In a test in two of the world's most volatile countries, demotion worked well in Ethiopia, but poorly in Myanmar -- a difference that flummoxed engineers, according to a 2020 report included in the documents.

“We aren't sure why … but this information provides a starting point for further analysis and user research,” the report said. Facebook declined to comment on the record if the problem has been fixed a year after its detection, or about the success of the two tools in Myanmar.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Myanmar Facebook Myanmar political crisis International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Canada Flood: State Of Emergency In British Columbia, More Deaths Expected

Canada Flood: State Of Emergency In British Columbia, More Deaths Expected

Moscow Should Explain Its Troop Buildup Near Ukraine: US Defence Secretary

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

Covid-19 Research: Air Filters Can Remove Air Borne Coronavirus From In Hospitals

Taliban To Be Invited In Third Ministerial Meet Likely To Be Held In China: Pak FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Libya Elections: Khalifa Hifter, Former Military Commander Wanted For War Crimes To Run For President

Watch: Shocking Video Of Moment When Avalanche Hits Mountain In Nepal Goes Viral

Don't Know Where It Will Lead: Nobel Peace Prize Winning Journalist Maria Ressa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from World

US To Hold Huge Crude Oil Sale In Gulf Of Mexico After Climate Talks

US To Hold Huge Crude Oil Sale In Gulf Of Mexico After Climate Talks

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Antidepressants May Reduce Risk Of Dying From Covid-19, Finds Study

Antidepressants May Reduce Risk Of Dying From Covid-19, Finds Study

Read More from Outlook

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Outlook Business Team / The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

Naseer Ganai / The policemen brought the police truck closer to the family members and forced them into it as the mourners continued with their protest in freezing subzero temperature of Kashmir.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement