January 26, 2021
Corona
Germany: Unidentified Man Attacks Pedestrians With Knife, Detained

Local broadcaster Hessenschau reported that the incident took place near Frankfurt's main train station on Tuesday

Associated Press (AP) 26 January 2021
Representational Image
2021-01-26T17:07:10+05:30

A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.

Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims received life-threatening injuries. However, officials did not release any details about the attacker nor did they say how many people were injured.

Local broadcaster Hessenschau reported that the incident took place near the city's main train station and that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

 

