July 04, 2021
Germany: Students Stand On Ice With Noose Around Necks To Draw Attention To Climate Change

A trio of students enrolled at Ecosign-Academy in Cologne, Germany staged an eye-opening play that highlighted the dangers of global warming.

04 July 2021
Germany: Students Stand On Ice With Noose Around Necks To Draw Attention To Climate Change
The students stood on ice, with nooses tied around their necks to enact a scene of hanging from the gallows.
Germany: Students Stand On Ice With Noose Around Necks To Draw Attention To Climate Change
2021-07-04T14:10:28+05:30
As temperatures across the globe soar with Antarctica reporting a record 18.3 degrees Celsius on July 1, a group of students in Germany made headlines as they urged world leaders to cooperate to combat global warming and climate change.

A trio of students enrolled at Ecosign-Academy in Cologne, Germany staged an eye-opening play that highlighted the dangers of global warming.

The students stood on ice, with nooses tied around their necks to enact a scene of hanging from the gallows.

Images of the students during their play has taken social media by storm.

According to Unilad, the climate policy art performance, called ‘Eis am Strick’/’Ice on the Rope’, took place on Saturday with the students standing in the centre of Cologne outside the Apple Store at Brunnen.

According to reports, the students wanted to highlight the deadly consequences of climate change as they believe that the world is in an “inevitable situation” which can only be stabilised by global cooperation.

