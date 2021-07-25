July 25, 2021
France's Macron Calls For Unity After Anti-Vaccine Protests

On Saturday, around 160,000 people protested in France against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and required vaccines for health personnel.

Associated Press (AP) 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:23 pm
Thousands of protesters gather at Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday July 24, 2021, against the COVID-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues.
(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
2021-07-25T19:23:06+05:30

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests.

About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers.

Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn't tell them what to do.

Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night at Tahiti time.

He asked, “what is your freedom worth if you say to me I don't want to be vaccinated,' but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother, or myself?”

He said protesters are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner.”

But Macron said demonstrations won't make the coronavirus go away.

Two Israeli Airlines Launch First Direct Flights To Morocco

