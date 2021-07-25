France's Macron Calls For Unity After Anti-Vaccine Protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests.

About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers.

Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn't tell them what to do.

Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night at Tahiti time.

He asked, “what is your freedom worth if you say to me I don't want to be vaccinated,' but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother, or myself?”

He said protesters are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner.”

But Macron said demonstrations won't make the coronavirus go away.

