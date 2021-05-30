Florida: Two People Dead, 20 Injured In Banquet Hall Shooting

May 30, 2021
Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County in Florida, police said

Associated Press (AP) 30 May 2021, Last Updated at 5:06 pm
The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall, police said
Representational Image
Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

 

Associated Press (AP) Florida Shooting International

