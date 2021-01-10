January 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Fire At Nursing Home Kills 7, Injures 1 In Western Siberia

Fire At Nursing Home Kills 7, Injures 1 In Western Siberia

The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia on Saturday, say reports

Associated Press (AP) 10 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Fire At Nursing Home Kills 7, Injures 1 In Western Siberia
Representational Image of fire tragedy
Fire At Nursing Home Kills 7, Injures 1 In Western Siberia
outlookindia.com
2021-01-10T08:25:18+05:30

A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people, Russian authorities said.

The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia on Saturday. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation's top criminal investigation agency.

Police detained the care home's owner on charges of violating safety regulations.

Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky wasn't registered with authorities.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

President Donald Trump Committed 'Impeachable Offences': Top Republican

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Russia Siberia Fire International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos