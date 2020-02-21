February 21, 2020
Poshan
Pakistan Stays In FATF 'Grey List'; Warned Of Action If It Fails To Check Terror Funding

The decision has been taken at the Financial Action Task Force's plenary in Paris.

PTI 21 February 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
File Photo
Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided continuation of Pakistan in the "Grey List" and warned the country that stern action will be taken if it fails to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, sources said.

The FATF decided to continue Pakistani in the "Grey List". The FATF also warned Pakistan that if it doesn't complete a full action plan by June, it could lead to consequences on its businesses, a source said. 

