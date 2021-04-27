Explained: There’s Higher Risk Of Death And Disease In Covid Survivors

As coronavirus cases are increasing, it has become clear that the survivors — even those who had mild cases — continue to suffer have resolved.

According to a study published by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Covid survivors, including, those not sick enough to be hospitalised have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis with the virus.

The researchers also have cataloged the numerous diseases associated with coronavirus, providing a big-picture overview of the long-term complications. More than 87,000 Covid-19 patients and nearly 5 million control patients in a US database were involved in the study.

As per reports, after surviving the initial infection (beyond the first 30 days of illness), Covid-19 survivors had an almost 60 per cent increased risk of death over the following six months compared with the general population. Among patients who were ill enough to be hospitalised with Covid-19 and who survived beyond the first 30 days of illness, there were 29 excess deaths per 1,000 patients over the following six months.

Covid-19 can affect nearly every organ system in the body. Evaluating 379 diagnoses of diseases possibly related to coronavirus, 380 classes of medications prescribed and 62 laboratory tests administered, the researchers identified newly diagnosed major health issues that persisted in Covid-19 patients over at least six months and that affected nearly every organ and regulatory system in the body, including:

Respiratory system: persistent cough, shortness of breath, and low oxygen levels in the blood.

Nervous system: stroke, headaches, memory problems, and problems with senses of taste and smell.

Mental health: anxiety, depression, sleep problems, and substance abuse.

Metabolism: new onset of diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol.

Cardiovascular system: acute coronary disease, heart failure, heart palpitations, and irregular heart rhythms.

Gastrointestinal system: constipation, diarrhea, and acid reflux.

Kidney: acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease that can, in severe cases, require dialysis.

Coagulation regulation: blood clots in the legs and lungs.

Skin: rash and hair loss.

Musculoskeletal system: joint pain and muscle weakness.

General health: malaise, fatigue, and anemia.

While no survivor suffered from all of these problems, many developed a cluster of several issues that have a significant impact on health and quality of life.

Source: Washington University School of Medicine

