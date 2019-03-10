All 157 People On Board Killed In Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 Crash

Also Read Here Are Some Of The Recent Major Air Plane Crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on Sunday morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi with 149 passengers and eight crew believed to be on board, Ethiopian Airlines said.

Ethiopia's state broadcaster said all passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines plane are dead.

The airline has said 157 people were thought to be on board the flight to Nairobi on Sunday morning.

Broadcaster EBC said the passengers included 33 nationalities.

"We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today," the airline said in a statement.

"It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight."

The airline said, "search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties."

The plane took off at 8:38 am (0638 GMT) from Bole International Airport and "lost contact" six minutes later.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office tweeted it "would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning."

The reason of the crash is yet to be identified.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his condolences to the families of people who died in the crash.

"We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed 6 minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board," Kenyatta said on Twitter.