Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Efforts Under US President Joe Biden Administration To Partner With India

The president of US-India Business Council Nisha Desai Biswal said there's a real whole government effort on the US side on partnering with India.

Efforts Under US President Joe Biden Administration To Partner With India
Efforts on the US side on partnering with India: president US-India Business Council.(Representational image)

Trending

Efforts Under US President Joe Biden Administration To Partner With India
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T08:36:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 8:36 am

There is a "real whole government effort" to partner with India and to look at how the two democratic countries can usher in a greater opportunity in the future under the US President Joe Biden, said Nisha Desai Biswal, the president of US-India Business Council.

Biswal, who was an assistant secretary of state for Central Asia in the Obama administration, has said that US President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pragmatic leaders.

She said they see in each other the ability to advance key goals and priorities.

As the Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia, Biswal had played a key role in the US visit of Prime Minister Modi in 2014.

"I think, the (Biden) administration is very eager,... there's a real whole government effort on the US side on partnering with India," she said, adding that Modi and Biden enjoy a very warm relationship.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

They have met each other in the past. But later this week, it would be the first time that they would have their face-to-face meeting at the White House.

PM Modi will travel to the US this week to participate in the first in-person Quad summit that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global challenges, including the Afghan crisis, the Covid pandemic and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In Washington, Modi is expected to hold separate bilateral talks with President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Modi-Biden bilateral meeting is expected to take place at the White House on September 23.

"I think they (Biden and Modi) have a warm relationship... But they're also both extremely pragmatic leaders who have very ambitious agendas and I think that they see in each other the ability to advance key goals and priorities as well," Biswal said.

The head of the US India Business Council and the senior vice president for South Asia at the powerful United States Chamber of Commerce, Biswal said in recent weeks there has been a slew of visits from the US to India.

Prominent among these include the visit of Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry and the Deputy Energy Secretary and the reported visit of the CIA director. Several top-level UD military officials have also made trips to India in recent weeks.

The PM's visit, she observed, is coming at a really important time when the US and India, and certainly all the QUAD nations have so much to discuss.

"Certainly we see that while there has been strong collaboration on the pandemic and particularly in responding to the surge that India experienced earlier this year, there is a lot of concern about how the pandemic is manifesting in the global community, with a Delta variant and a possibility of other new variants," Biswal said.

"I think that both in the bilateral meetings, in the Quad meetings and in the convenings that are planned on the margins of UNGA, the ongoing pandemic is going to be a very key aspect. So I suspect that that's going to be a major area of focus."

Climate collaboration between the US and India is going to be another area of deep focus for both countries, she said, adding that India has expressed a real interest in different aspects like green hydrogen on e-mobility and on making supply chains greener.

"These are the things we at the US-India Business Council at the US Chamber are very supportive of as we think about the different new technology opportunities and the ability to help attract additional financing and investment into India's clean infrastructure initiatives," Biswal said.

The things that are most looked forward to and are hopeful on the bilateral side is really on how Modi and Biden may engage on economic and trade partnership, she claimed.

"Our collaboration across a whole spectrum of endeavours has become a high priority, whether it's on education and scientific research, or on looking at emerging areas of security, including cyber, that the US and India are increasingly converging in their perspective," Biswal said.

Observing that it is important to find ways to converge trade and economic policies of the US and India, Biswal said PM Modi has taken some "very big steps recently", including that on retrospective taxation, and those have been "incredibly well-received" by the business and investor community.

"But the United States and India do not have any kind of a structure, trade agreement, treaty or real architecture in place. We need to think about how we deepen and converge our economies and deepen our economic partnership," she said.

Biswal said, "I'm hearing much more of a bullish stance from the Indian government on its desire to explore a deeper trade partnership with the United States. There's an openness to exploring an FTA, or some kind of a focused trade agreement. That is fantastic."

She hoped that the two leaders would seize the opportunity to put both nations on track toward a more robust partnership.

"When you look at new economic opportunities in emerging technology, digital economy, clean technology, supporting a manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem in India, I think now is the time to invest effort into moving this. The business community is very bullish on India and on the prospect of achieving some really big things with India," Biswal said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Joe Biden Narendra Modi Barack Obama Washington India-US International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

UN Chief Urges China, US To Restore 'Functional' Relationship, Avoid New Cold War

UN Chief Urges China, US To Restore 'Functional' Relationship, Avoid New Cold War

Chinese Parents Look Happy With Gaming Restrictions By The Government For Children

Chinese Parents Look Happy With Gaming Restrictions By The Government For Children

Trudeau's Early Election Gamble Amid Pandemic May Knock Him Out Of Power

Only 1 Opposition Member Got Elected in Hong Kong's 1500 Member Election Committee

US Parliamentarian Rejects The Language For The 'Dreamers' Immigration Bill

North Korea Warns Of Actions Against US-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal

9 Yemenis Executed By Houthis, Allegations Of 'Due Process Not Being Met' Surface

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from World

Fire Breaks Out Inside Migrant Camp In Greece

Fire Breaks Out Inside Migrant Camp In Greece

US Stems Flow Of Haitian Migrants, Starts Flying Them Back Home

US Stems Flow Of Haitian Migrants, Starts Flying Them Back Home

Kremlin Party Leading In Russia's Early Election Results

Kremlin Party Leading In Russia's Early Election Results

Justin Trudeau Makes Final Appeal Ahead Of Canada Election, Says Canadians Need A Govt That Follows Science

Justin Trudeau Makes Final Appeal Ahead Of Canada Election, Says Canadians Need A Govt That Follows Science

Read More from Outlook

Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab Chief Minister

Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab Chief Minister

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Chief Minister of Punjab; expected to tap 32 percent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Will Evergrande Woes Bring Great Fall Of China?

Will Evergrande Woes Bring Great Fall Of China?

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Evergrande is the largest property company in China and owns more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities holding approx 2% of the Chinese real estate market.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Hails Gaikwad, Bravo After CSK's Win Over MI

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Hails Gaikwad, Bravo After CSK's Win Over MI

PTI / Gaikwad batted through the innings to lift Chennai Super Kings from 7/3 to 156/6. Mumbai Indians could manage only 136/8.

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Outlook Web Bureau / The news came just a few days after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

Advertisement