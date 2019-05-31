﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Dutch hostage Held By Filipino Militants Shot Dead In Gunbattle

Dutch hostage Held By Filipino Militants Shot Dead In Gunbattle

Horn, his Swiss friend, and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu, in 2012

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2019
Dutch hostage Held By Filipino Militants Shot Dead In Gunbattle
Twitter
Dutch hostage Held By Filipino Militants Shot Dead In Gunbattle
outlookindia.com
2019-05-31T15:57:48+0530

Philippine military officials say a long-held Dutch hostage has been shot and killed by his Abu Sayyaf captors, when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in southern jungles.

Military commander, Brig. Gen. Divino Pabayo Jr. says Dutch bird watcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot on Friday while trying to escape during a gunbattle between the militants, and army troops in the jungles of Sulu province's mountainous Patikul town. At least six militants were killed in the firefight.

Horn, a Swiss friend, and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu, in 2012.

Horn's Filipino companion managed to escape shortly after their abduction, while Swiss captive Lorenzo Vinciguerre dashed to freedom years later.

The military says it recovered Horn's body.

(AP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Philippines Gunfire Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Hijacking & Hostages International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi's Swearing-in: Ex-Bhutan PM Slams Indian Media Over Photo Gaffe, Calls It Insult To Bhutan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters