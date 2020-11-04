Joe Biden Wins 10 States, Donald Trump 8; Close Fight In Florida

The first of the US Presidential elections 2020 results have dropped and Donald Trump has been declared a winner in Kentucky with 8 electoral votes.

He won the state in 2016 by nearly 30 points. has won in the states of Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Meanwhile, Vermont with 3 electoral votes has been called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Biden won in Texas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, an eye-popping total that represents 73 of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Biden's victory in Vermont is on expected lines as Democrats have kept the state in their column since 1992.

Florida and Georgia maps have begun lighting up as results pour in.

With 29 electoral votes at stake, Florida arguably has the most electoral votes to offer. According to CBS News' polling shows, Joe Biden has a slight 2-point edge over President Donald Trump.

On Sunday night, Trump held a rally at Miami’s Opa-Locka Airport, 65 miles south of his Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago. On the other hand, Biden was forced to cancel a trip to the state in March due to the ongoing pandemic. However, he has made four trips to the state since he became the Democratic nominee.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as results come in.

