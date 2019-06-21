﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Donald Trump Approves, Then Cancels Strikes On Iran: Report

Donald Trump Approves, Then Cancels Strikes On Iran: Report

The US was planning to hit 'a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries' Thursday evening, the New York Times reported, citing senior administration officials, but the plan was suddenly aborted in its early stages.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
Donald Trump Approves, Then Cancels Strikes On Iran: Report
US President Donald Trump
File Photo
Donald Trump Approves, Then Cancels Strikes On Iran: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-06-21T11:46:30+0530

Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported, after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president termed a "big mistake."

The US was planning to hit "a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries" Thursday evening, the newspaper said, citing senior administration officials, but the plan was suddenly aborted in its early stages.

White House and Pentagon officials declined to comment, the Times said, and it was unclear whether there were plans for such strikes to go forward in the future.

Iran said earlier it had recovered parts of a US Global Hawk spy drone in its territorial waters after downing the aircraft in a missile strike, but the Pentagon says it was above international waters when it was hit.

"Iran made a very big mistake!" Trump tweeted, before later appearing to dial back tensions.

"I find it hard to believe it was intentional if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it." The president's mixed message left the world unsure what Washington's next move would be.

"You will find out," Trump said, when asked about possible retaliation. "We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters," said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Washington US-Iran Drone / Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 16-Year-Old Abducted Outside House In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Gang-Raped By Four: Police
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters