Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Looking Back At The Life Of South Africa's Noble Peace Prize-Winning Activist

A staunch advocate of Black human rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu, died on Sunday at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Looking Back At The Life Of South Africa's Noble Peace Prize-Winning Activist
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. | AP

Trending

Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Looking Back At The Life Of South Africa's Noble Peace Prize-Winning Activist
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T15:07:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 3:07 pm

“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.”

South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu,  died on Sunday at the age of 90. His demise was confirmed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s death on Sunday “is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Tutu had been hospitalized several times since 2015, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997. In recent years he and his wife, Leah, lived in a retirement community outside Cape Town.

On Boxing Day, Tutu breathed his last at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Who was Desmond Tutu?

Born in 1931 in Klerksdorp, Transvaal, Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a contemporary of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

The son of a teacher and a domestic servant, Tutu completed his primary education at Johannesburg Bantu High School. Later, he trained first as a teacher at Pretoria Bantu Normal College and he graduated from the University of South Africa in 1954, according to the official website of Noble Prize.

After serving as a high school teacher for three years, he started pursuing higher education in theology. He was ordained as a priest in 1960.

In the following years, he travelled between England and South Africa as a cleric and educationist and broadened his knowledge of theology. In 1975, he became the first black to be appointed Dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. In 1978, he became the first black General Secretary of the South African Council of Churches.

Tutu was an advocate for a “democratic and just society without racial divisions” and throughout his life, his principles have been based around equal civil rights, an equal system of education, the abolition of South Africa’s passport laws and so on.

Archbishop of Cape Town

Following the retirement of Philip Russel as the Archbishop of Cape Town in February 1986, the Black Solidarity Group charted an agenda to get Tutu as the next Archibishop.

Tutu, who secured a two-thirds majority, and became the first black man to be the Archibishop of Cape Town. However, his ascend to the post was not well received by many, and in protest, white Anglicans left the church.

Work and Noble Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 highlighted his stature as one of the world’s most effective champions for human rights, a responsibility he took seriously for the rest of his life.

Throughout the 1980s — when South Africa was gripped by anti-apartheid violence and a state of emergency giving police and the military sweeping powers — Tutu was one of the most prominent Blacks able to speak out against abuses.

Tutu had unconditional support for leaders in the likes of Nelson Mandela and always kept his distance from the African National Congress (ANC), and refused to back its arm struggle.

He was also vocal about homophobic legislation in Uganda and supported assisted dying.

When Nelson Masden became the President of a free South Africa, following the nation’s first free election in 1994, he had asked Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The TRC is often termed as the “climax of Tutu’s career” and the controversial Commission looked into the apartheid-era human rights abuses.

(with inputs from agencies)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi South Africa Human Rights International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Hong Kong: Media Baron Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Faces Fresh Sedition Charge

Syria Reports 2nd Israeli Attack On Vital Port In A Month

Immigrants Welcome Afghan Refugees, Inspired By Own Journeys

Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Over 5000 Migratory Cranes In Northern Israel

US Health Officials Recommend Short Covid-19 Isolation, Quarantine Period From 10 To 5 Days

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Texas Gunfire: 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Shooting At Gas Station

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from World

Why 'India Out' Campaign Led By Pro-China Yameen Is Gaining Ground In Maldives

Why 'India Out' Campaign Led By Pro-China Yameen Is Gaining Ground In Maldives

Pakistan Approves NSP With Focus On 'Economic Security'

Pakistan Approves NSP With Focus On 'Economic Security'

Capetown Cathedral To Ring Bells In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

Capetown Cathedral To Ring Bells In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

Omicron Covid-19: Singapore Lifts Travel Ban On 10 African Countries

Omicron Covid-19: Singapore Lifts Travel Ban On 10 African Countries

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement