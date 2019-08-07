'Cut Diplomatic Ties With India,' Says Pakistan Minister After Scrapping Of Article 370

Pakistan should cut off its diplomatic ties with India, senior federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament in Islamabad, called to discuss the situation in Kashmir, Chaudhry said, “Why the Indian ambassador is here; why are we are not cutting off diplomatic relations. When there is no diplomacy between the two countries, then what our ambassador is doing there (in India)."

"If there no diplomacy why is money being spent on diplomats? We should break diplomatic ties with India," said the science and technology minister, who is also a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He, however, praised Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria as a good person but criticised the Indian government's actions.

He said Pakistan should not be afraid of war because honour is important than anything. “We have to choose between dishonour and war. Wars are fought for honour, and not to win or lose. So we should not be afraid of wars," he said.

He urged the international community to play its part and said, "If a war does happen, every government will feel the severity of it..."

Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Chaudhry said Islamabad can approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India for its decision to scrap the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Separately, the leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also demanded that the diplomatic ties with India should be cut off.

(PTI)