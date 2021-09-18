Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts

India had donated 2 lakh doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers.

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts
COVID-19 vaccines stock donated by India to UN gets exhausted.(Representational image)

Trending

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T08:24:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 8:24 am

The COVID-19 vaccines stock donated by India earlier this year for UN peacekeepers has got exhausted, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Friday said the UN received a donation of 3,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Government of China.

"The donation comes at a very important time, following exhaustion of the vaccine stocks donated by the Government of India in March this year," Dujarric said.

India, one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions, had gifted 2,00,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers across all UN missions.

The 2,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were shipped from India for distribution for UN peacekeepers in March. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced in February that India will gift 2,00,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 2,00,000 doses for them," Jaishankar had said while addressing the UN Security Council open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccine from China, manufactured by SinoPharm, was granted World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing earlier this year and will be distributed to UN personnel and peacekeepers through the UN system-wide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"The donation, including the 18-month shelf life of the vaccine, will provide for the continuation of the programme, and support the UN's efforts to reach all UN personnel, peacekeepers, and implementing partners who have stayed to deliver on our critical mandates throughout this pandemic," Dujarric said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Stephane Dujarric United Nations International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Empty Desk Array At UN To Highlight Education Loss Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Empty Desk Array At UN To Highlight Education Loss Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Strike In Kabul Last Month Was ‘Mistake’: US Military Commander; Offers Apology

US To Fly Haitian Migrants Back To Haiti

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

Three Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After 90 Days In Space

Three Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After 90 Days In Space

Read More from Outlook

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit on September 24.

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement