November 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Countries Supporting Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable: Modi At BRICS Summit

Countries Supporting Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable: Modi At BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Modi also urged the global community to come together to tackle international terrorism

PTI 17 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Countries Supporting Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable: Modi At BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
Countries Supporting Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable: Modi At BRICS Summit
outlookindia.com
2020-11-17T17:56:46+05:30

Speaking at the virtual summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said terrorism is the biggest challenge that the world is facing at the moment. “There is a need to ensure that countries supporting terrorism must be held accountable. We need to tackle the problem of terrorism with a coordinated approach,” Modi said.

Modi also said that there was a need for reforms at the UN Security Council and in organisations like IMF and WTO.

Talking about India’s fight against Covid-19, Modi said India will put to use all its resources in helping the world fight the pandemic. “India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will also work in the larger interest of humanity to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. A self-reliant and resilient India post-Covid can be a force multiplier for global economy,” Modi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also attending the summit.

The BRICS summit is taking place at a time two of the bloc's members, India and China, are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months. Both Modi and Xi had come face-to-face virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 10.

The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. The BRICS countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Scientists Warn Of Measles Outbreaks In Wake Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi BRICS Summit International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos