Countries Supporting Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable: Modi At BRICS Summit

Speaking at the virtual summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said terrorism is the biggest challenge that the world is facing at the moment. “There is a need to ensure that countries supporting terrorism must be held accountable. We need to tackle the problem of terrorism with a coordinated approach,” Modi said.

Modi also said that there was a need for reforms at the UN Security Council and in organisations like IMF and WTO.

Talking about India’s fight against Covid-19, Modi said India will put to use all its resources in helping the world fight the pandemic. “India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will also work in the larger interest of humanity to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. A self-reliant and resilient India post-Covid can be a force multiplier for global economy,” Modi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also attending the summit.

The BRICS summit is taking place at a time two of the bloc's members, India and China, are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months. Both Modi and Xi had come face-to-face virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 10.

The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. The BRICS countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

