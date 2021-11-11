Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction

India said: ‘All governments should also support the transition of these light vehicles to zero emission vehicles’.

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction
India highlights importance of cleaner transport at COP26 Glasgow.(File photo) | AP

Trending

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T18:30:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 6:30 pm

India has highlighted the importance on focussing towards cleaner transport on the roads as part of a zero emissions target at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

India has flagged the importance of cleaner transport on roads at the ‘COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100 per cent zero emission cars and vans’, under the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies section.

“Two-wheelers and three-wheelers constitute more than 70 per cent of global sales and more than 80 per cent in India. All governments should also support the transition of these light vehicles to zero emission vehicles,” notes India’s inputs on the declaration.

 NITI Aayog, on behalf of the government of India, extended its support to the non-binding COP26 declaration, focused on a global-level acceleration of transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Signatories of the pledge called on all developed countries to strengthen international collaboration and support so that a global, equitable and just transition could be realised.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

On Wednesday, India also marked Transport Day at the UN climate summit with the launch of the E-Amrit portal on electric vehicles (EVs), a one-stop destination on all electric vehicles-related information.

The UK, as president of the COP26 summit, announced that it will become the first country in the world to commit to phasing out new, non-zero emission heavy goods vehicles weighing 26 tonnes and under by 2035, with all new heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) sold in the UK to be zero emission by 2040.

“From our roads to the skies, the transition to zero emission transport has reached a tipping point. We know that transport plays a key role saving the planet from warming above 1.5°C, which is why this is the COP that will kick start our ambition for zero emission aviation and why I’m proud to be uniting world leaders to tackle climate change – creating new opportunities for clean growth, green jobs and improved air quality right across the globe,” said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“To support the transition to EVs, it’s integral that we have the infrastructure to support it. My vision is for the UK to have one of the best EV infrastructure networks in the world, with excellent British design at its heart,” he said.

The UK government also unveiled a new design for electric vehicle charge points, which could become as iconic as the Great British post box, London bus or black cab. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk London Cop26 Glasgow Carbon Emission NITI Aayog United Nations Climate Summit International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

Twitter Hires Tess Rinearson To Run Twitter Crypto: What We Know So Far

Covid-19: Germany Reports New Record High Case Numbers

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

Pakistan Foreign Minister Warns International Community Of Isolating Afghanistan

France-US Submarine Row: What Caused Rift Between Long-Standing Allies?

Explainer | Why US Inflation Is So High And How It May Ease

SpaceX Launches Four Astronauts To ISS, Including 600th Person To Reach Space

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from World

Uber Sued In US For Charging 'Discriminatory' Waiting Fee From Disabled Riders

Uber Sued In US For Charging 'Discriminatory' Waiting Fee From Disabled Riders

US Temple Trafficking: Workers Claim They Were Lured From India To Build Temple At Low Cost

US Temple Trafficking: Workers Claim They Were Lured From India To Build Temple At Low Cost

US Man Who Left 19-Month-Old Daughter To Die In Burning Car Gets 28 Years In Prison

US Man Who Left 19-Month-Old Daughter To Die In Burning Car Gets 28 Years In Prison

Myanmar Charges Jailed US Journalist Danny Fenster With Terrorism

Myanmar Charges Jailed US Journalist Danny Fenster With Terrorism

Read More from Outlook

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Outlook Web Desk / BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said: ‘Congress's Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram’.

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement