Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal

China's top trade negotiator Liu He called US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the 'Phase 1' trade deal, negotiated under the Trump administration, along with the sides' other major economic concerns.

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal
Representational Image | AP

Trending

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T13:12:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 1:12 pm

China and the US held a virtual meeting regarding the two countries' fraught trade relationship Saturday after a lengthy break in negotiations.

China's top trade negotiator Liu He called US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the “Phase 1” trade deal, negotiated under the Trump administration, along with the sides' other major economic concerns, according to a statement from China's Commerce Ministry.

Both sides “conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges” according to the statement.

Tai had said this week that she plans frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war.

Liu, a vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, also pushed for the cancelation of additional tariffs and sanctions levied by the US on Chinese goods.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The “Phase 1” trade deal put on pause a trade war enacted by former president Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing's industrial policy and trade surplus.

China retaliated by suspending purchases of US soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.

Under President Joe Biden, the administration has maintained the higher tariffs and other policies that have elicited complaints from Beijing, but has sought a more cordial tone in discussions between the sides.

Liu also explained the country's position on its current economic development model and industrial policies.

China's economy has bounced back relatively quickly following the global COVID-19 outbreak, but has run into headwinds from large amounts of corporate and local government debt and restrictions on high-tech exports, particularly those enacted by the US. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Beijing China-US Bilateral Trade Trade Negotiator Communist Party of China (CPC) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies

US Court Reinstates Ban On Most Abortions Day After Texas Clinics Began To Operate

Brazilians Desperate For Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Despite Death Toll Crossing 600,000

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls For Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

IS Claims Afghan Mosque Attack, Challenges Taliban

US To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials On Evacuees, First Since Afghan Exit

Pentagon Plan Focuses On Adapting To Climate Change

Covid-19 Rages In Russia As Vaccination Continues At Sluggish Rate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Advertisement

More from World

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Several Feared Dead As Powerful Explosion Takes Place Inside Afghanistan Mosque

Several Feared Dead As Powerful Explosion Takes Place Inside Afghanistan Mosque

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Journalists Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Journalists Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov

US: Texas Abortions Resume After Controversial Anti-Abortion Law Halted

US: Texas Abortions Resume After Controversial Anti-Abortion Law Halted

Read More from Outlook

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Outlook Web Desk / Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane anticipates rise of a LOC like situation if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers claimed Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event.

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Soumitra Bose, Koushik Paul / Mumbai Indians won their final IPL 2021 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was not enough for the defending champions.

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / 'He was my only son. I can arrange to pay double the amount that the government has paid as compensation to each family, provided it can bring back my 19-year-son,' said Satnam Singh.

Advertisement