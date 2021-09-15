Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off
The Twin Otter 300 plane was heading to Intan Jaya district from Nabre district with construction materials on board. | Representational Image

The Transportation Ministry in a statement said a pilot, co-pilot and technician are on board.

Trending

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T09:53:31+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 9:53 am

Indonesian authorities lost contact with a small Rimbun Air cargo airplane 50 minutes after it took off Wednesday in the country's easternmost province Papua.

Local airport authorities with the National Search and Rescue Agency are searching for the plane.

The Twin Otter 300 plane was heading to Intan Jaya district from Nabre district with construction materials on board.

The Transportation Ministry in a statement said a pilot, co-pilot and technician are on board.

“Until now, there has been no communication with the Rimbun Air PK-OTW plane,” Adita Irawati, the ministry spokesperson said.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

(AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Missing plane International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Small Plane Crashes In Indonesia's Papua, Search Operations On To Rescue Crew

Small Plane Crashes In Indonesia's Papua, Search Operations On To Rescue Crew

China Imposes Lockdown, Tightens Restrictions Amid Surging Covid-19 Cases

India Produces Largest Amount Of Covid-19 Misinformation: US Study

S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

Afghans Are Facing 'Food Emergency': UN Official

We keep making the iPhone more capable: Apple CEO At iPhone 13 Launch

US Ignored Pak Role In Helping Taliban, How Will India Trust Us With Confronting China?: Rep Senator

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from World

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

If We Attack, I'm Going To Call You Ahead Of Time: Top US Official Told China Before Trump's Exit, Reveals Book

If We Attack, I'm Going To Call You Ahead Of Time: Top US Official Told China Before Trump's Exit, Reveals Book

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/