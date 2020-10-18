October 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Car Bombing In Afghanistan Kills 12, Wounds More Than 100

Car Bombing In Afghanistan Kills 12, Wounds More Than 100

The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing. He expected the death toll to rise.

Associated Press (AP) 18 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Car Bombing In Afghanistan Kills 12, Wounds More Than 100
Representational Image
Car Bombing In Afghanistan Kills 12, Wounds More Than 100
outlookindia.com
2020-10-18T14:52:56+05:30

A suicide car bombing on Sunday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 others in Afghanistan's western Ghor province, officials said.

The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing. He expected the death toll to rise.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the car bombing struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief's office and other nearby government buildings in the area.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first-ever face-to-face talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have had a political office for many years. The negotiations are meant to end the country's decades-long war.

On Friday, the Taliban agreed to suspend attacks in southern Afghanistan that had displaced thousands of residents in recent days. It came after the US vowed to halt all strikes and night raids in keeping with the peace agreement the US signed with the Taliban in February.

The US had been conducting airstrikes in support of Afghan forces trying to repel Taliban assaults in Helmand province, which threatened to derail efforts to end Afghanistan's war.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Living Coronavirus Found On Frozen Food Packaging In China

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Kabul Bomb Blasts International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos