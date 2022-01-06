Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Calls Party Flight To Mexico ‘Slap In The Face’

Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Canada: Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers not wearing masks as they gather in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.(File photo) | AP/PTI

2022-01-06T15:58:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 3:58 pm

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a “slap in the face” to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating.

Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers not wearing masks as they gather in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats.

In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to be passed among passengers, and later a woman appears to be smoking an electronic cigarette on the plane.

According to reports, the plane had been chartered and some of the passengers were cast members from Quebec reality television shows.

“It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, their fellow citizens and airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“This is a situation Transport Canada takes extremely seriously and we are following up.”

Trudeau promised a full investigation.

“Like Canadians who have seen those videos, I'm extremely frustrated,” Trudeau said.

Transport Canada has contacted the airline, and says passengers who violated the department's regulations could face fines of up to $5,000 Canadian (US$3,938) per infraction.

Rena Kisfalvi, who heads the union local representing about 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, said Sunwing is the only major Canadian airline that does not offer rapid tests to cabin crews, a measure she believes should be mandatory.

Kisfalvi says up to 50% of her colleagues have had to call in sick over the past month due to potential Covid-19 symptoms.

Justin Trudeau Toronto Canada Mexico Aeroplanes/Flights COVID-19 International
Outlook Newsletters

