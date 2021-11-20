Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims

Anthony McCarten, a London-based novelist, and playwright has filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that he is the latest victim of studio accounting.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims | Instagram

Trending

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T17:48:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 5:48 pm

'Bohemian Rhapsody,' a 2018 musical drama biography, grossed more than USD 900 million worldwide, but its screenwriter claims he did not see a dime of the net revenues since he was told the film actually lost USD 51 million.

Anthony McCarten, a London-based novelist and playwright who also wrote the scripts for 'Darkest Hour' and 'The Theory of Everything,' has filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that he is the latest victim of studio accounting.

The film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' told the story of 'Queen' and its lead singer, Freddie Mercury. The film cost around USD 55 million to make, making it look to be extremely profitable. The lawsuit claims, however, that Twentieth Century Fox, the film's distributor, and co-producer, employed accounting techniques to avoid paying.

"If net proceeds don't pay out on a low-budget film that does nearly a billion dollars at the box office, then they never will," states the suit.

GK Films, the production company that developed the picture and with whom McCarten signed his contract, is being sued by McCarten. According to the lawsuit, McCarten is owed 5% of the film's net proceeds, but Fox has incorrectly substituted its own definition of that word.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

GK Films, managed by producer Graham King, is an independent production firm that has backed blockbuster films such as 'Gangs of New York' and 'Hugo.' The organisation has a reputation for delivering cheaper upfront charges in exchange for a more favourable definition of backend revenues, according to the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, McCarten was dissatisfied with his low remuneration for writing "Bohemian Rhapsody" and called Denis O'Sullivan, a company executive, at one point.

"The amount is what it is," O'Sullivan informed the screenwriter, "but Graham wants me to tell you that, just like he did with Cameron Diaz on 'Gangs of New York,' he will take care of you in success," according to the suit.

According to the complaint, McCarten believed GK Films' definition of net proceeds to be similar to the film's real net receipts, and that he would not be subject to standard major studio accounting, which would wipe out any apparent profits by adding fees.

In 2016, GK Films partnered with Fox to co-produce and distribute the film, directed by Bryan Singer and starring Rami Malek. The film won four Academy Awards, including best actor for Malek, when it was released in 2018.

McCarten did receive bonuses based on the film's box office success. However, he has received two financial statements from Fox regarding "net proceeds." According to the lawsuit, the first claimed the picture had lost USD 105 million in April 2019, while the second claimed it had only lost USD 51 million in July 2021.

According to Variety, McCarten claims that GK Films has given Fox permission to utilise Fox's definition of net proceeds, but that he has never seen or agreed to it. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rami Malek Los Angeles Queen Lawsuit International Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US Regulators Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

US Regulators Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

Yemen: Journalists Fear For Their Lives

Covid-19 Is Far From Over As Countries Report Rise In Cases

Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' For Her Wedding With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Iraqi Migrants Caught In Border Crisis In Belarus Fly Home

US Attorneys Investigating Instagram Say It Ignored Research About Physical, Mental Health Of Young People

Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Surges To Worst In 15 Years

Adele Releases Hotly Anticipated '30' Album

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from World

Writer Irena Brezna Receives German PEN Award

Writer Irena Brezna Receives German PEN Award

Mutated Delta Covid-19 Variant Less Likely To Display Symptoms: UK Study

Mutated Delta Covid-19 Variant Less Likely To Display Symptoms: UK Study

China Coast Guard Blocks Philippine Boats, Uses Water Cannon Against Them

China Coast Guard Blocks Philippine Boats, Uses Water Cannon Against Them

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib In Pakistan

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib In Pakistan

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement