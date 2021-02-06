In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old Kenyan boy survived an hour-long flight even as he clung onto the landing gear of an aeroplane which flew from London to the Netherlands.
Despite the sub-zero temperature and a soaring height of 19,000 feet, the boy survived the one-hour long flight.
The police said that the boy is currently being treated for hypothermia. "He had tremendous luck", expressed a spokesperson at the Maastricht Aachen Airport.
