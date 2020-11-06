Biden Leads Trump In Pennsylvania, Inches Closer To Magic Number Of 270

November 06, 2020
Corona
Democracy is a little messy, have patience, says Democrat candidate on delay in declaring results.

Associated Press (AP) 06 November 2020
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
AP/PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-11-06T20:08:47+05:30

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the state, which Trump must win to have a shot at reelection. Biden now holds a nearly 6,000-vote advantage.

"Democracy is sometimes messy and requires a little patience," Biden earlier said as the counting of votes for the US election is taking longer than usual.

 The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Votes in the state are still being counted.

Trump’s lead dwindled after Election Day when state officials began processing mail-in ballots, a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor after Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals, state law dictates that a recount must be held.

 

