March 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Joe Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'Killer', Russia Recalls Envoy For Consultations

Joe Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'Killer', Russia Recalls Envoy For Consultations

A declassified report from the US national intelligence director's office found that President Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election.

Associated Press (AP) 18 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Joe Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'Killer', Russia Recalls Envoy For Consultations
AP Photos
Joe Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'Killer', Russia Recalls Envoy For Consultations
outlookindia.com
2021-03-18T09:45:24+05:30

Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, the foreign ministry said Wednesday without citing a specific reason.

The move to bring Anatoly Antonov to Moscow comes amid rising tensions with President Joe Biden's administration, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison.

It also comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director's office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election.

In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”

“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said, asked about the declassified report.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov's return but said that relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead-end in recent years."

"We are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation if the Americans are aware of the associated risks,” she added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

What Is The Controversy Around AstraZeneca’s Vaccine For Covid

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Russia USA US Presidential Elections International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos