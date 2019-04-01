﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Apple Hires Ex- Teslans For Its ‘Special Project Group’

Apple Hires Ex- Teslans For Its ‘Special Project Group’

Apple has hired Michael Schwekutsch as the Senior Director of Engineering in its “Special Project Group”, who is the former Vice President for the electric powertarins at Tesla.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
Apple Hires Ex- Teslans For Its ‘Special Project Group’
File Photo
Apple Hires Ex- Teslans For Its ‘Special Project Group’
outlookindia.com
2019-04-01T13:11:09+0530

Adding another one of Tesla employees to its team, Apple has hired Michael Schwekutsch, the former Vice President of the electric powertrains at Tesla, as the Senior Director of Engineering in its "Special Project Group".

At Tesla, Schwekutsch worked on the development of edge Drive Systems, like the one of the Tesla Roadster II, and Tesla Truck. He also managed programmes for the electric and hybrid powertrains of the BMW i8, Porsche 918 Spyder, Fiat 500eV, Volvo XC90, among other popular vehicles.

Schwekutsch would join back Doug Field, a long-time engineering executive at Tesla, who in 2018 joined Apple to lead its electric car project code named Titan.

According to the media reports, Apple has already shifted over 200 employees from Titan to other teams earlier in January. Lately, it has been hiring former, as well as current Tesla employees to join its company.

"Now that Schwekutsch -- who has exclusively worked on electric powertrains over the last decade -- has joined Apple, it is becoming clear that the company plans to bring a complete electric vehicle into the market," Electrik reported.

"Apple has hired some longtime executives and engineers, that don't appear to have been let go by Tesla in what appears to be another wave of the poaching war between the two companies," the report added.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau San Francisco Tesla International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2019 Honda Civic Vs Toyota Corolla Altis: Variants Comparison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters