Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Anguished Over Sub Marine Deal, France Recalls Envoys From US, Australia

Anguished Over Sub Marine Deal, France Recalls Envoys From US, Australia

The relationship conceived in 18th century revolutions appeared at a tipping point after the US, Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement.

Anguished Over Sub Marine Deal, France Recalls Envoys From US, Australia
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.(File photo) | AP

Trending

Anguished Over Sub Marine Deal, France Recalls Envoys From US, Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T10:36:39+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 10:36 am

America's oldest ally, France, recalled its ambassador to the United States on Friday in an unprecedented show of anger that dwarfed decades of previous rifts.

The relationship conceived in 18th century revolutions appeared at a tipping point after the US, Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement.

It was the first time ever France has recalled its ambassador to the US, according to the French foreign ministry. Paris also recalled its envoy to Australia.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a written statement that the French decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.

He said Australia's decision to scrap a big French conventional submarine purchase in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology is “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners.”

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Ambassador Philippe Etienne tweeted the announcements are "directly affecting the vision we have of our alliances, of our partnerships and of the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe.”

The Biden administration has been in close contact with French officials about the decision to recall Etienne to Paris, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

“We understand their position and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve our differences, as we have done at other points over the course of our long alliance," she said in a statement. “France is our oldest ally and one of our strongest partners, and we share a long history of shared democratic values and a commitment to working together to address global challenges.”

 State Department spokesman Ned Price also stressed the value the U.S. places on its relationship with France and expressed hope that talks between the two sides will continue in the coming days, including at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Macron, however, for the first time since he came into office in 2017, won't be making a speech to the annual meeting of world leaders. Le Drian will instead deliver the French address.

The decision to recall the ambassador represents a shocking turnaround for France under Macron, who — after an increasingly bitter relationship with former President Donald Trump — warmly clasped hands with Biden at a G-7 summit in June and confirmed that “America is back.”

 Macron has not yet commented on the issue. The recall is his boldest foreign policy move yet in a four-year presidency in which he has sought to strengthen France's diplomatic footprint and role in European policy-making, and to rally France's neighbours around his vision for a Europe less dependent on the US military umbrella.

France has pushed for several years for a European strategy for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the region stretching from India and China to Japan and New Zealand. The EU this week unveiled its plan for the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier Friday, a top French diplomat, who spoke anonymously in line with customary government practice, said that Macron received a letter from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday morning announcing the decision to cancel the submarine deal.

French officials then decided to reach out to the U.S. administration "to ask what was going on," he said. He added that discussions with Washington took place just two to three hours before Biden's public announcement.

Le Drian on Thursday expressed “total incomprehension” at the move and criticised both Australia and the US.

“It was really a stab in the back. We built a relationship of trust with Australia, and this trust was betrayed,” he said.

“This is not done between allies.”

 He also compared Biden's move to those of Trump under his “America First” doctrine.

Paris had raised the issue of the Indo-Pacific strategy during the June 25 visit to Paris of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing the importance of its submarine program with Australia, the French diplomat said.

“We said that it was for us a very important and critical component in our Indo-Pacific strategy,” he said. Blinken met with Macron during the visit.

The French diplomat said Australia never mentioned to France its will to shift to nuclear-powered submarines, including during a meeting between Macron and Morrison in Paris on June 15.

A recall of ambassadors is highly unusual between allied countries.

In 2019, Paris recalled its envoy to neighboring Italy after the country's leaders made critical public comments about the French government. Last year, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron needed mental health treatment. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Emmanuel Macron Joe Biden Scott Morrison Ned Price Donald Trump Paris International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts

Empty Desk Array At UN To Highlight Education Loss Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

'It Was Mistake, Offer Sincere Apology': Top US Commander On Kabul Drone Strike

US To Fly Haitian Migrants Back To Haiti

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

Read More from Outlook

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the record as ‘golden chapter’ in the world history.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Sidhu: AICC Calls Congress MLAs Meet Amid Rift In Party

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Sidhu: AICC Calls Congress MLAs Meet Amid Rift In Party

The meeting has been called, after four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt last month against the Punjab CM Captian Amarinder Singh.

Advertisement