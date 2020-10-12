Amid Sharp Increase Of COVID-19 Cases, Lebanon Orders Lockdown For 169 Towns, Villages

October 12, 2020
Corona
The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will begin Monday morning and last until October 19.

Cases in Lebanon have been rising since early July when the country eased a nationwide lockdown and opened its only international airport.
Amid sharp increase of coronavirus cases, Lebanon's Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country.

The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will begin Monday morning and last until October 19.

Pubs and nightclubs will be closed until further notice, it said.

The new lockdown comes a week after the ministry ordered a lockdown in 111 villages and towns that ends Monday morning. Some of those towns are included under the new restrictions.

On Saturday, Lebanon's Health Ministry registered 1,388 new cases of coronavirus, raising the country's confirmed total to 52,558 infections and 455 deaths.

Cases in Lebanon have been rising since early July when the country eased a nationwide lockdown and opened its only international airport.

The numbers increased dramatically following an August 4 blast in Beirut that killed and wounded many, as people gathered at hospitals, funerals and anti-government protests.

