March 28, 2021
Poshan
1 Dead, Six Injured In Stabbing At Canadian Library

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a 'senseless act of violence'.

Associated Press (AP) 28 March 2021
2021-03-28T09:40:12+05:30

A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library, killing one woman and injuring six other people in North Vancouver, British Columbia, authorities said.

Sgt Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

Jang said officials didn't have any information yet about a motive.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.

One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 meters of each other, he said.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mossop said.

"It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,? Mossop said of the attacker.

