January 26, 2021
Corona
Why Man-Made, Why Not Human-Made: Little Girl Questions Everyday Sexism In Viral Video

Netizens across social media are loving the video of this little girl who is questioning the misogynist terms in her textbook

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Little Girl On The Internet Rants About Patriarchy
The internet is hyped over a video of a little girl, where she is seen questioning the everyday sexism women have to face. Who knew a feminist was budding up in such a young girl who could understand the triviality of patriarchy in our everyday lives?

"Why is it man-made? Aren't women allowed to make stuff? Why is it not people-made?", asks this young girl who is reading through her book and is asking just the right questions: why is the general term for everything in the world is specific to men? 

"All men are created equal. Aren't women created equal too? Why does it not say all people are created equal". If a child could understand the role of syntax and language in perpetuating patriarchy, what is wrong with us adults? 

 

 

