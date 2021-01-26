Why Man-Made, Why Not Human-Made: Little Girl Questions Everyday Sexism In Viral Video

The internet is hyped over a video of a little girl, where she is seen questioning the everyday sexism women have to face. Who knew a feminist was budding up in such a young girl who could understand the triviality of patriarchy in our everyday lives?

"Why is it man-made? Aren't women allowed to make stuff? Why is it not people-made?", asks this young girl who is reading through her book and is asking just the right questions: why is the general term for everything in the world is specific to men?

Here's something truly inspiring for #NationalGirlChildDay ! This little girl questioning syntax- that is often a carrier of patriarchy- is the best way to bring in the week!#MondayMotivation



courtesy: @Sanginamby pic.twitter.com/DgTHVRjZT4 — WeTheWomen (@WeTheWomenAsia) January 25, 2021

"All men are created equal. Aren't women created equal too? Why does it not say all people are created equal". If a child could understand the role of syntax and language in perpetuating patriarchy, what is wrong with us adults?

