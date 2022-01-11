One of the primary reasons why actress Kritika Kamra decided to work in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ (KBS), was that the recently released web-series was a “light-hearted” comedy, something which Kamra believes are few and far in between.

“There’s a lot of content out there but I think there’s a dearth of light-hearted, wholesome content right now. After the heavy two years we’ve had, all of us want to just sit with our family and friends and have a good laugh. I loved the script. It's cool, funny and heart-warming. I hope people enjoy KBS as much as we enjoyed reading and filming it,” she says.

The series, currently streaming on Zee 5 is about a King (Naseeruddin Shah), whose only wish is to see his four daughters (Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh) reunite. His trusted advisor, Wazir (Raghuvir Yadav) decides to fulfil king’s wish and bring back the four princesses to the Shikharwati Palace for a series of games to decide who becomes the heiress.

Kamra says, apart from the ensemble cast a chance to work with industry veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav, was also one of the many reasons, why she agreed to be part of the project.

“There were many reasons to want to do 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. It’s got a great ensemble cast. To be able to work alongside Naseer Sir and Raghubir sir is a dream come true,” she adds.

Recently in an interview, Kamra’s co-star, Ali Khan had explained why she decided to be part of the ensemble cast. “I got a lot of confidence when Naseer sab said yes. I got a lot of confidence when Lara said yes, then when Raghubir ji said yes, and even when Cyrus Sahukar also said a yes,” she told us.